France’s Fareva Buys Merck API Plant

The French custom manufacturing firm Fareva has acquired Merck & Co.’s active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) plant in Saint-Germain-Laprade, France. Fareva says the purchase brings 128,000 L of reactor capacity, equal to the capacity it has among its three other API plants in Germany and France. In addition, Fareva says it will spend around $28 million to make the plant a high-containment facility by mid-2017.
