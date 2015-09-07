Givaudan Acquires Cosmetic Actives Firm

Givaudan has acquired the Swiss cosmetic ingredients maker Induchem to beef up its portfolio of antiaging and other cosmetic active ingredients. Induchem, which has annual sales of about $25 million and employs 65 people, also brings expertise in biocatalysis and biochemical synthesis. Givaudan, best known as a maker of flavors and fragrances, says the transaction furthers its goal to be a “significant player” in the cosmetic actives business. Givaudan bought the ingredients maker Soliance last year.
