… And Invests In Diabetes Drug Actives

Novo Nordisk will invest $2 billion in a new active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Clayton, N.C., and a tableting and packaging facility in Måløv, Denmark. Both will support Phase III development of oral semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 analog formulated as a once-daily tablet for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The facilities also will produce API and tablets, respectively, for other Novo products. Although the U.S. is Novo’s largest market, its diabetes drug API production is currently all in Denmark.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter