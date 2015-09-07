Lisa Balbes Wins Howard & Sally Peters Award

Lisa Balbes, a councilor for the ACS St. Louis Section, is the winner of the Howard & Sally Peters Award, given by the ACS Division of Chemistry & the Law in recognizing achievements addressing nontraditional careers for chemists.
Balbes, founder of Balbes Consultants, is author of the book “Nontraditional Careers for Chemists: New Formulas in Chemistry.” She has also served as a career consultant and international workshop presenter for more than 20 years.
