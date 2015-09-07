Lithium Suppliers Plan For Growth

Mexico-based Bacanora Minerals plans to mine lithium from a clay deposit in northern Mexico to supply lithium chemicals to Tesla Motors’ giant battery factory, currently under construction in Sparks, Nev. Bacanora must first raise money to develop the mine and a processing plant, which it says will have a capacity of 35,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide and carbonate. Tesla expects its so-called gigafactory to begin production in 2017. Albemarle recently began commissioning a $200 million lithium carbonate plant in Chile that will supply the battery market.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter