Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Middle East Conflict May Affect Climate

by Jessica Morrison
September 7, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Researchers and national security experts have been keeping an eye on how climate change might affect international conflict, but new research suggests that war might also change the climate. Atmospheric nitrogen dioxide, as measured by satellites, has dropped in some parts of the Middle East since 2010. Researchers have wondered whether it might be related to economic crisis and armed conflict in the region. A team led by Jos Lelieveld of the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, in Mainz, Germany, used NASA satellite data to show that pollutants decreased after United Nations sanctions against Iran, the rise of ISIS, and the Syrian uprising in 2011 (Sci. Adv. 2015, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1500498). Nitrogen oxides, including NO2, are released when fossil fuels are used, and they adversely affect air quality and contribute to human-caused climate change. “A combination of air quality control and political factors, including economical [sic] crisis and armed conflict, has drastically altered the emission landscape of nitrogen oxides in the Middle East,” the authors say.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE