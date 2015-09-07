Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Missing Piece Of Catalysis Puzzle Found

by Mitch Jacoby
September 7, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

An experimental study of metal nanoparticles dispersed on metal oxides has revealed basic thermodynamic information that has eluded scientists for decades. The study provides information needed to improve theoretical models of these widely used industrial catalysts and thereby aids researchers in designing new catalysts that are less expensive, more active, and more selective than ones used today. University of Washington, Seattle, surface chemists Trevor E. James, Stephanie L. Hemmingson, and Charles T. Campbell used an uncommon adsorption calorimetry technique to measure the strength with which copper—across the full size range from individual atoms to nanoparticles—bonds to cerium oxide. From those measurements, the team determined the chemical potential of copper on cerium oxide as a function of copper particle size, the first time such a measurement has been reported for any metal on any metal oxide (ACS Catal. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acscatal.5b01372). Those data are key to predicting catalytic properties because the chemical potential dictates how strongly reaction intermediates bind to catalyst particles. That bond strength, in turn, controls the rates and mechanistic pathways of catalytic reactions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
MXene serves as support material for single-atom catalysts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method reveals secrets of bimetallic catalysts
Nanocatalysts Reveal Structure Sensitivity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE