Mosher Award To Attila Pavlath

Attila Pavlath is the winner of the 2015 Harry & Carol Mosher Award, given annually by the ACS Santa Clara Valley Section to recognize and encourage outstanding work in chemistry, advancing chemistry as a profession, and service to ACS. The award consists of an engraved plaque, travel expenses, and a $2,000 honorarium.
Pavlath served as ACS president in 2001. He has also served as a member of the board of directors and chair of the ACS California Section.
The Mosher Award is named for Harry S. Mosher, late professor of chemistry at Stanford University, and Carol W. Mosher of SRI International. The husband-and-wife chemists founded the Santa Clara Valley Section.
