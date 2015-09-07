Novo Nordisk Nabs Diabetes Start-ups …

Novo Nordisk has agreed to acquire Calibrium and MB2, two diabetes-related start-ups cofounded by Richard DiMarchi, a chemistry professor at Indiana University. Founded in 2013, Calibrium is developing novel peptides for the treatment of diabetes and related metabolic diseases. MB2, founded a year later, is advancing a pipeline of mixed agonist drugs for diabetes and obesity. Earlier in his career, DiMarchi was an Eli Lilly & Co. R&D executive involved in discovering the diabetes drugs Humulin and Humalog.
