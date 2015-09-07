Oklahoma Chemist Award To A. K. Fazlur Rahman

A. K. Fazlur Rahman, a professor of chemistry at the Oklahoma School of Science & Mathematics (OSSM), is the recipient of the 2015 Oklahoma Chemist Award. The award, given by Oklahoma’s ACS local sections, honors contributions to chemistry in the state and consists of a plaque and $1,000.
A passionate chemistry educator, Rahman is an active mentor for both the U.S. national chemistry olympiad and the international chemistry olympiad. He also developed an organometallic chemistry research program and ACS curriculum in general chemistry and organic chemistry at OSSM.
