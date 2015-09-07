Sanofi And Google Join Against Diabetes

Sanofi will work with Google’s life sciences team to integrate previously separate aspects of diabetes care to help improve patients’ ability to manage the disease. The partners will combine Sanofi’s diabetes drugs and devices with Google’s analytics, miniaturized electronics, and low-power chip design capabilities. By applying new technologies for monitoring blood chemistry, medication, and patient information, they hope to provide a continuous and real-time view of a patient’s health.
