Arkema Polymer To Brighten France

Negotiators arriving in Paris at the end of November for U.N.-backed climate change talks will be greeted by 140 colorful animals cut from polymethyl methacrylate sheets supplied by the French firm Arkema. The life-sized animals, to take up residence around France, are part of a project called Noah’s Ark Climate sponsored by French Ecology Minister Ségolène Royal. They were created by the street artist Gad Weil, who says he was attracted to the polymer’s recyclability and its resemblance to ice.
