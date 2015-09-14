Citizen Scientists Gather Data To Influence Regulation Of Pollution

September 14, 2015 Cover
Volume 93, Issue 36
Volunteers accelerate work of government agencies in gathering data for evidence-based policies
Graduate students and professors talk about how the pressures of graduate school affect mental health
ACS Meeting News: Collaboration is key for chemists contributing to the online encyclopedia
Dug up from the earth, these fungal treats are prized for their heady aroma
Companies and academic institutions step up to the storage challenge
Capacity and capability are added to the light source in a bid to stay at the forefront of science.
Organic Synthesis: Study of biosynthetic pathway inspires unusually efficient synthesis of a fungal natural product