Citizen Scientists Gather Data To Influence Regulation Of Pollution

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 14, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 36

Volunteers accelerate work of government agencies in gathering data for evidence-based policies

Full Article
Volume 93 | Issue 36
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Environment

Citizen Scientists Gather Data To Influence Regulation Of Pollution

Opening Up About Stress In Graduate School

Graduate students and professors talk about how the pressures of graduate school affect mental health

Working With Wikipedia

ACS Meeting News: Collaboration is key for chemists contributing to the online encyclopedia

  • Biological Chemistry

    What makes truffles so enticing, and are foodies unwittingly enjoying synthetic scents?

    Dug up from the earth, these fungal treats are prized for their heady aroma

  • Business

    Dealing With The Life Sciences Data Stampede

    Companies and academic institutions step up to the storage challenge

  • Materials

    U.K. Seeks To Enhance Its Synchrotron

    Capacity and capability are added to the light source in a bid to stay at the forefront of science.

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Synthesis

Biomimetic Route Delivers Epicolactone

Organic Synthesis: Study of biosynthetic pathway inspires unusually efficient synthesis of a fungal natural product

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT