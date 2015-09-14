Biogen Licenses Autoimmune Drug

Biogen has licensed MT-1303, a small-molecule autoimmune drug in Phase II clinical trials, from Japan’s Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, for $60 million up front and up to $484 million in milestone payments. Like the Novartis multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment Gilenya, which was licensed from Mitsubishi Tanabe, MT-1303 targets the sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor. Biogen is assessing its potential in MS, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, and other autoimmune ailments.
