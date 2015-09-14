Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Biomimetic Route Delivers Epicolactone

Organic Synthesis: Study of biosynthetic pathway inspires unusually efficient synthesis of a fungal natural product

by Stu Borman
September 14, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A study of the probable biosynthetic pathway leading to a recently isolated natural product has made it possible for researchers to achieve the first total synthesis of the compound in an unusually efficient manner (Nat. Chem. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nchem.2336). The racemic natural product epicolactone was isolated from fungi about three years ago and found to have antimicrobial activity and, ironically, antifungal activity as well. Epicolactone’s three quaternary stereocenters, complex hydroxyl and keto functionalization, and polycyclic structure make it a challenging synthetic target. Dirk Trauner and coworkers at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich met the challenge by going back to the source and figuring out how the natural product was most likely biosynthesized. Mimicking the biosynthetic route enabled them to assemble the structure in only eight steps from vanillyl alcohol. A key part of the synthesis is a cascade reaction that combines two aromatic starting materials into a caged compound with five rings, three quaternary carbons, and a tertiary alcohol. “It would be very difficult to design a cascade at this level of complexity from first principles,” the researchers write, showing that emulating nature can be a worthwhile synthetic strategy.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE