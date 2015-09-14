Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Burning Plant, Bacon Seaweed

by Michael Torrice
September 14, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Farbenfreude/Wikipedia
Burned: Giant hogweed produces chemicals that can burn people’s skin.
Giant hogweed is an invasive species that produces chemicals capable of burning skin.
Credit: Farbenfreude/Wikipedia
Burned: Giant hogweed produces chemicals that can burn people’s skin.

When hiking, the Newscripts gang is always on the lookout for poison ivy. But this summer, news stories popping up on social media made us extra cautious about the vegetation we came across. People in a couple of states in the U.S. and in the U.K. suffered burns on their skin after brushing up against a plant called giant hogweed.

The 6- to 18-foot-tall plants produce chemicals that make people’s skin hypersensitive to the sun’s ultraviolet light, causing a condition called phytophotodermatitis. The chemicals are furanocoumarins, and when excited by UV light, many of them can cross-link DNA. This causes inflammation, leading to blisters and general burning and itching.

After a little research, we found out that giant hogweed isn’t the only plant that produces these chemical weapons. Other members of the Apiaceae family, including parsnips, parsley, and celery, make furanocoumarins, and the citrus family (Rutaceae) does as well. The plants synthesize the molecules mainly in their flowers and fruits to fend off pests, says May Berenbaum, an entomologist at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

For more than 40 years, Berenbaum has studied the chemical arms race between wild parsnips and parsnip webworms. The insects churn out specialized cytochrome P450 enzymes to chew up the polycyclic molecules. “If detoxifying furanocoumarins were an Olympic event, parsnip webworms would be the gold medal winners,” she says.

People have long been collateral damage in such evolutionary battles. Berenbaum says the medical literature has many examples of odd rashes caused by furanocoumarin-producing plants.

For example, during World War II, nine Australian soldiers in New Guinea complained about blisters on their arms and hands. At first the military thought the Japanese had launched mustard gas attacks. But it turned out that the soldiers had been peeling parsnips all day in the kitchen.

In 1986, a doctor wrote about a woman who had blisters on the inside of her thighs after returning from a Club Med vacation. The doctor determined furanocoumarins were the culprit after she explained that she had been playing a drinking game involving rolling limes between her legs. He called the condition Club Med rash, but “the name didn’t catch on,” Berenbaum says.

So watch out for furanocoumarins next time you’re out cutting down weeds or at home juicing limes for your favorite cocktail.

But not all news about vegetation this summer was frightening. In July, researchers at Oregon State University reported they were exploring ways to produce a strain of seaweed for human consumption with an interesting selling point: It tastes like bacon.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Stephen Ward
Meaty-ish: Dulse could be a low-fat alternative for bacon.
Dulse is a reddish seaweed that tastes like bacon.
Credit: Stephen Ward
Meaty-ish: Dulse could be a low-fat alternative for bacon.

The seaweed is called dulse, and Chris Langdon, a fisheries researcher at OSU, has been growing the reddish algae since the 1990s to feed abalone.

People have been eating it for centuries, he says. In fact, health food stores already sell wild-harvested dulse in small quantities.

The harvesting process is inefficient, requiring people to pick the seaweed by hand during low tides. Langdon is now working with OSU colleagues to develop cultivation methods for a fast-growing dulse strain he discovered.

The seaweed, he says, is a good source of potassium and protein—between 12 and 18% by dry weight. The protein content, along with high levels of glutamate, probably contributes to the baconlike flavor.

Langdon cautions true bacon lovers that dulse isn’t a full substitute for the pork product. In particular, its texture isn’t very meaty. But the seaweed could be a healthy alternative. “It’s nutritious not only for abalone, but also for humans,” he says.

Michael Torrice wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The chemistry behind marigolds’ pest-control power
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tomato Plants’ Chemical Weapons
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
There’s A Fly In My Art, Blue Fugates Of Kentucky

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE