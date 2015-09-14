Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

September 14, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Bayer now says it will sell shares of Covestro, the newly formed independent company that was Bayer MaterialScience, on financial markets this fall instead of mid-2016. Analysts estimate the share offering will raise approximately $2.8 billion.

Three Mitsubishi companies and two Trinidadian ones will proceed with plans to build a $1 billion methanol and dimethyl ether complex in Trinidad & Tobago based on locally sourced natural gas. The project is partly financed by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Solvay has appointed Swiss national Nicolas Cudré-Mauroux as general manager for research and innovation. Cudré-Mauroux joins Solvay from DuPont, where he was technology and innovation director for food ingredients.

Yara has purchased Evodor, a Swedish specialist in the vapor-phase control of hydrogen sulfide, a foul-smelling gas emitted by sewers and water treatment plants. The Norwegian fertilizer maker says Evodor will complement its own business in liquid-phase H2S control.

Unity Scientific, a maker of near-infrared quality-control analyzers, has been acquired by Union Park Capital. The private equity firm says it intends to build a family of companies around Unity serving food, chemical, and pharmaceutical customers.

Frutarom Industries, an Israeli flavor and ingredients maker, has acquired 79% of Nutrafur for $14.5 million. The purchase of the Spanish maker of plant extracts with antioxidant properties is Frutarom’s 10th acquisition so far this year.

Purdue Pharma is paying up to $213 million for VM-902A, VM Pharma’s allosteric selective tropomyosin receptor kinase A (TrkA) inhibitor. The compound, which blocks a signaling protein that binds to nerve growth factor, is poised to start Phase II trials to treat chronic pain. The deal includes backup compounds and intellectual property.

Incyte will pay China’s Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine $25 million for the global rights, excluding China and Taiwan, to a new cancer drug. The monoclonal antibody, which is for patients with advanced solid tumors, has yet to go into clinical trials. Hengrui is one of a handful of Chinese companies aiming to develop innovative drugs.

Takeda Pharmaceutical and the biotech start-up Gencia are teaming to develop a new class of small molecules as treatments for hematological and inflammatory diseases. Called mitochondrial agonists of the glucocorticoid receptor, the compounds may have the therapeutic potential of steroids without the side effects. Gencia could get up to $500 million from Takeda.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Takeda gets license to Hutchmed cancer compound
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Roivant and Poxel join for imeglimin
Celgene and BeiGene join for cancer drug

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE