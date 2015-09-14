For Director-At-Large: Ingrid Montes

Puerto Rico Section. University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, San Juan, P.R.

Academic record: University of Puerto Rico, B.S., 1980; Ph.D., 1985

Honors: ACS Volunteer Service Award, 2012; ACS Fellow, 2010; International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry Fellow, 2006; Igaravidez Award, ACS Puerto Rico Section, 2006; Salute to Excellence Award, Committee on Community Activities, National Chemistry Week coordinator, 2004; Chemical Education Award, ACS Puerto Rico Section, 1999; Academic Excellence & Productivity Award, University of Puerto Rico, 1997

Professional positions (for past 10 years): University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, College of Natural Sciences, assistant dean of graduate studies and research, 2015– ; University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, professor, 1998– , Pre-MARC program coordinator, 1992–

Service in ACS national offices: board of directors, director-at-large, 2013–15; Board Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations, 2013–14; Board Committee on Professional & Member Relations, 2013–15, Web Strategy & Innovation Subcommittee, chair, 2014–15; Board Committee on Grants & Awards, 2015; councilor ex officio, 2013–15; Journal of Chemical Education, editorial board, 2010– ; Committee on Committees, 2010–12; ChemMatters magazine, advisory board, 2006–09, chair, 2007–09; Committee on Community Activities, 2004–09, chair, 2007–09; Committee on Education, 2001–09; National Chemistry Week Task Force, 1999–2004; Task Force on Undergraduate Education, 1999–2001

Service in ACS offices:Puerto Rico Section: councilor, 1999–2013; chair, 2011, 2003, 1995; chair-elect, 2010, 2002, 1994; treasurer, 1998; alternate councilor, 1996–97; secretary, 1992–93; University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, Student Affiliate Chapter, faculty adviser, 1989– ; National Chemistry Week coordinator for 23 years and Chemists Celebrate Earth Day coordinator for eight years. Division of Chemical Education: Long-Range Planning Committee, 2004– , chair, 2010– ; National Meetings Program Committee, 2002–08. International Year of Chemistry: theme team, chair, 2011. IUPAC: organizing committee, ACS representative, 2011. Southeast Regional Meeting: general chair, 2009. ACS fall national meeting: program cochair, 2007

Member: Member of ACS since 1980. International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry, American Association for the Advancement of Science, Puerto Rico Chemists Association. ACS Divisions: Chemical Education, History of Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Professional Relations

Related activities: National Chemistry Week, coordinator, 2004– ; IUPAC World Congress, project “Are Women Still Underrepresented in Science?” ACS challenge grant, principal investigator and organizer, 2011; founder of the Festival de Química (development of resources and implementation of international events held in Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Peru, and China for ACS); coordinator of the first ACS Webinars in Spanish; published 20 journal articles and a laboratory textbook

Montes’s Statement

I want to begin by emphasizing how privileged and honored I am to be considered for a second term as a member of the ACS Board of Directors. My first term has been amazingly full of challenges and enriching experiences. I learned to become an integral part of a hardworking team. I am proud to be part of the current board because we effectively make use of the diversity around the table through respectful discussions and data-driven decision-making. We are working together for the society and our membership.

In our recent past, the world has faced many challenges, including a significant economic crisis. As a consequence, other challenges have surfaced including unemployment/underemployment, reductions in federal funding, changes in the global enterprise, and environmental concerns, to mention a few. According to Albert Einstein, “The crisis is the best blessing that can happen to people and countries, because the crisis brings progress. Creativity is born from the distress, as the day is born from the dark night.” ACS is committed and is working hard to bring progress and strengthen the excellence of our profession in this time of crisis. ACS’s four strategic planning goals are areas full of opportunities, and if reelected, I pledge to continue to support and work tirelessly on these critical strategic objectives.

Provide information. CAS and ACS Publications must maintain the highest quality of ACS journals and services while developing strategies to deal with issues associated with an open access platform. ACS will continue to provide our authors with innovative options, including new journals, to showcase their work.

Advance member careers by enriching services to members. Through ACS Career Navigator and webinars, ACS is seeking new and more comprehensive opportunities to increase the competitiveness of our members in the chemical enterprise.

Improve education. ACS will continue to set the bar for quality and excellence in chemistry and science education. The establishment of the American Association of Chemistry Teachers, the revision of the ACS guidelines by the Committee on Professional Training, and the continuing support of successful programs, such as student chapters, ChemClubs, Project SEED, and the ACS Scholars Program, are evidence of a deep understanding and commitment to improve education.

Communicate chemistry’s value. Through the Chemistry Ambassadors program, volunteers are working diligently to improve people’s perception of chemistry and its relevance to daily life. Through the Act4Chemistry network, public policies, and advocacy to Congress, ACS is leading the message for supporting science education and research. I cannot emphasize enough how important it is that every ACS member joins these efforts to increase our visibility in Congress and in the general community.

The board of directors has the responsibility to guide and direct the society in fulfilling its mission—to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and its people. How can I support the board? During my 35 years as an ACS member, I have been a persevering, dedicated volunteer; a very active local section leader; and a provider of motivating, empathetic support, devoted to members’ needs. During my three years on the board, I have served as a member of its Committees on Professional & Member Relations, Public Affairs & Public Relations, and, recently, Grants & Awards. Prior to these, I also served as a member or chair of many other ACS committees. With the combination of my ACS experience and my 30 years as an educator, I have sharpened my organizational and leadership skills. With 25 years as a faculty adviser for an ACS student chapter, I have been supporting and identifying opportunities to develop student members into a new cadre of future leaders and highly skilled chemistry professionals. As the founder of the Festival de Química and a supporter of the implementation of webinars in Spanish, I have been an international networking facilitator. Furthermore, as a representative of an underrepresented group, I am committed to working to identify the needs of all members regardless of their geographic location. ACS programs and activities have always been outstanding. This is due to the dedication, enthusiasm, and support of our members, something that I highly value, respect, and appreciate. Thank you!

Friends, I am committed to taking on all challenges and continuing to work closely with the board of directors, new executive director and chief executive officer, committees, local sections, divisions, and all members of our society to find creative solutions and to bring progress to our profession during times of change. I urge you to vote, and I would be honored by your support. Please consider reelecting me as one of your directors-at-large.