Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Dogs Fetching A Cure

September 18, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

“Man’s Best Model?” describes an excellent way to positively test cancer drugs (C&EN, Aug. 24, page 10). It seems to be a win-win. The animals provide an excellent realistic model, and the owners (like families or organ donors) have that helping satisfaction. This could also help to reduce drug costs as the dogs are not housed and cared for at the labs.

Is there a way to get a list of centers participating in the Comparative Oncology Trials Consortium? Maybe the list could be distributed to veterinarians and shelters.

Christine
via C&EN’s website
http://cenm.ag/fido

As a practicing veterinarian, I thank you for your nice review and plug for our veterinary profession. Your article was well written, easy to understand, and a great introduction to oncology from a canine perspective.

The human-companion animal bond has always been strong. I wish I could convince more of my clients to help us study medicine and disease with comparative studies between the species.

Another article with cats would be great, particularly concerning cats as models for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and other immunodeficiency viruses.

Elise Ciribassi
via C&EN’s website
http://cenm.ag/fido

Bioimmunotherapy has actually been around longer than chemotherapy, yet it seems health care professionals somehow guide us consistently to the more toxic/invasive therapies first. If those fail, then we or our pets might get a shot at immunotherapy. In the meantime, chemo and radiation are very damaging to the immune system.

Doug
via C&EN’s website
http://cenm.ag/fido

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Preventive cancer vaccine based on neoantigens gets put to the test
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Quiz: The science of exercise
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Could Fido Fetch A Cure?

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE