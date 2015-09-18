Dogs Fetching A Cure

“Man’s Best Model?” describes an excellent way to positively test cancer drugs (C&EN, Aug. 24, page 10). It seems to be a win-win. The animals provide an excellent realistic model, and the owners (like families or organ donors) have that helping satisfaction. This could also help to reduce drug costs as the dogs are not housed and cared for at the labs.
Is there a way to get a list of centers participating in the Comparative Oncology Trials Consortium? Maybe the list could be distributed to veterinarians and shelters.
As a practicing veterinarian, I thank you for your nice review and plug for our veterinary profession. Your article was well written, easy to understand, and a great introduction to oncology from a canine perspective.
The human-companion animal bond has always been strong. I wish I could convince more of my clients to help us study medicine and disease with comparative studies between the species.
Another article with cats would be great, particularly concerning cats as models for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and other immunodeficiency viruses.
Bioimmunotherapy has actually been around longer than chemotherapy, yet it seems health care professionals somehow guide us consistently to the more toxic/invasive therapies first. If those fail, then we or our pets might get a shot at immunotherapy. In the meantime, chemo and radiation are very damaging to the immune system.
