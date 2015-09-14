Enerkem Starts Plant, Raises More Funds

Enerkem, a waste-to-chemicals firm based in Montreal, has started up its first commercial-scale biofuel facility. The plant, in Edmonton, Alberta, takes in nonrecyclable household waste from the city of Edmonton and uses gasification and catalytic synthesis to convert it to methanol. In the future, the company says, it will install equipment to make ethanol and biobased chemicals. To finance those projects, the company has raised $116 million from private lenders.
