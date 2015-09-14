Evonik Buys Plant And Collaborates

Evonik Industries has agreed to purchase a hydrogen peroxide plant in Delfzijl, the Netherlands, from PeroxyChem, FMC’s former peroxygens business, for an undisclosed amount. Evonik says the plant will augment its current H2O2 capacity of 900,000 metric tons per year. The company sees a bright future for the chemical in uses such as bleaching, sterilization, and water treatment and also as a chemical oxidant. Separately, the company’s Evonik Jayhawk Fine Chemicals subsidiary has signed a joint development agreement with Dixie Chemical in thermal epoxy curatives. The deal will combine Jayhawk’s dianhydride and Dixie’s monoanhydride capabilities.
