J&J Exports Its Incubator Model

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit will work with the government of Ontario, the University of Toronto, and the nonprofit MaRS Discovery District to launch a life sciences business incubator in Toronto. Janssen says the project—modeled after its JLABS incubators in San Diego, the San Francisco area, Boston, and Houston—will be the company’s first such incubator outside the U.S. Scheduled to open in the spring of 2016, JLABS Toronto will house up to 50 start-ups focused on biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer and digital health.
