Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Nucleosynthesis Has A Ring To It

Astrophysics: Stellar reaction details revealed by circulating ions in an accelerator ring

by Jyllian Kemsley
September 14, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: A. Zschau/GSI
These magnets steer ions circulating in a storage ring at GSI.
Magnets inside the GSI storage ring.
Credit: A. Zschau/GSI
These magnets steer ions circulating in a storage ring at GSI.

In the heart of a star, one process to create new elements is the so-called p process, in which an atom captures a proton. Such reactions are poorly understood because the nuclei involved often decay rapidly. A standard experiment involves aiming a proton beam from an accelerator onto a target made of a heavy element of interest. In a new approach, researchers working at Germany’s GSI Helmholtz Centre for Heavy Ion Research instead routed a stream of the heavy ions into a so-called storage ring, where they could hit a hydrogen target. The storage ring enabled the ions to circulate and repeatedly hit the target. It also allowed researchers to tune the energy of the ions to a range appropriate for p process reactions. In particular, the team led by René Reifarth of Goethe University Frankfurt used a stream of 96Ru ions to generate 97Rh ions and measured the reaction rate (Phys. Rev. C 2015, DOI: 10.1103/physrevc.92.035803). The technique could be applied to additional p process reactions as well as other astrophysical processes at similar energies, says Brad Sherrill of Michigan State University and the U.S. National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Shrinking X-ray absorption spectroscopy down to the benchtop
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How X-ray Photons Could Damage Metalloproteins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lawrencium Ionization Energy Measured

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE