Particle Sciences Goes To Lubrizol

Lubrizol has purchased Particle Sciences, a Pennsylvania-based contract drug formulation and production firm founded in 1991 by physician Mark Mitchnick. It will retain its name as part of Lubrizol’s advanced materials business. About a year ago, Lubrizol acquired Vesta, a contract manufacturer of silicone polymers and thermoplastics for medical devices and drug delivery. Along with its own polymer chemistry capabilities, Lubrizol says it can now produce slow-release drug delivery devices as well as particulate, sterile, and other complex drug products.
