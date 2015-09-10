Poor Public Understanding Of Science

The public’s understanding of science varies significantly by age, sex, race, and education level, a new Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults shows. Asked 12 multiple-choice questions, respondents showed a wide variation in knowledge of chemistry. For example, a query about the boiling point of water received the lowest percentage of correct responses among all questions. Here are the most intriguing results for C&EN’s readers.
