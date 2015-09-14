Praxair Secures More Helium

Praxair has signed a long-term agreement to buy up to 100 million cu ft per year of helium from Nacogdoches Oil & Gas. The helium will enhance Praxair’s ability to supply the element as supplies from the Bureau of Land Management’s system decline. Praxair says NOG’s helium comes from a unique gas field in Apache County, Ariz., that yields mostly helium and nitrogen. Competitor Air Products & Chemicals recently started up a helium extraction plant in Colorado that is able to produce up to 230 million cu ft per year.
