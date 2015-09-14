“Once a day, make time to do absolutely nothing. I’ve found that sitting in a chair in a quiet room without looking at my phone, thinking about my experiments, or talking to anyone for five–10 minutes once a day has improved my outlook.”
Timothy Turner, fifth-year grad student in food microbiology at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
“I started painting my nails as stress relief during the lead-up to my advancement-to-candidacy exam. Bringing a small dose of creativity back to my life really helped me manage that stressful time and gave birth to a new hobby that I take a lot of pride in.”
Annie Greenaway, fourth-year chemistry grad student at the University of Oregon
“I’ve been running ultramarathons for a few years. I can go out and put any frustration into running and not have to sit there and stew in front of my hood. Right now, I’m trying to get ready for a 100-mile run.”
Justin Cole, third-year chemistry grad student at the University of New Hampshire
“I take tea breaks and snack breaks during work, and that really helps me get my energy back up.”
Keren Zhang, fourth-year chemistry grad student at Virginia Tech
Credit: Courtesy of Jordan Axelson
“I’ve been learning to sail out on the Bay and training for 10K races and the occasional zombie obstacle course. These adventures are thrilling and a whole lot of fun, especially when I can share them with friends.”
Jordan Axelson (right), sixth-year chemistry grad student at the University of California, Berkeley
