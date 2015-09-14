Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Superconducting Graphene

Carbon Materials: Uncommon phenomenon is induced by decorating the ultrathin carbon material with lithium atoms

by Mitch Jacoby
September 14, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Graphene has been impressing scientists for a decade with its exceptional electronic, mechanical, and other properties. Now, it has another claim to fame: The ultrathin carbon material can be a superconductor (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2015, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1510435112). Superconductors are a small group of materials that conduct electricity without losing energy in the form of heat. A thin-film superconductor such as graphene could be used, in principle, to make nanoscale sensors, quantum computing circuits, and other devices. Andrea Damascelli of the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, and coworkers chilled a monolayer specimen of graphene to cryogenic temperatures and coated the film with lithium atoms. On the basis of photoemission spectroscopy measurements comparing lithium-coated graphene to pristine graphene and to polycrystalline niobium, which is a known superconductor, the team determined that the lithiated graphene superconducts when chilled below a transition temperature of roughly 6 K. The finding confirms recent theoretical studies predicting that graphene can be converted to a superconductor by adsorbing alkali metals on its surface.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Material sets superconducting record
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carbon Honeycombs
Superconductivity Record Broken

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE