Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Unilever And EPA Join For Animal-Free Chemical Testing

Consumer products giant and U.S. agency seek to advance high-throughput methods for assessing safety

by Mike McCoy
September 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The European consumer goods maker Unilever and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have formed a research collaboration aimed at assessing the safety of chemicals found in consumer products without using animal testing.

Under the program, the partners will choose five chemicals of mutual interest. EPA will use computer models and high-throughput screening to develop toxicity data on the chemicals. Unilever will use its consumer products knowledge to estimate human exposure to the chemicals.

“We can then marry these two—the dose and the exposure—to measure the health risks,” says Russell Thomas, director of EPA’s National Center for Computational Toxicology.

In 2012, EPA formed a similar program with the French firm L’Oréal that targeted 20 chemicals found in L’Oréal personal care products. With the Unilever collaboration, EPA seeks to introduce elements that have been missing from automated screening, such as incorporating information about how the chemicals being tested are metabolized.

Thomas says the collaborations aim to speed up testing of the tens of thousands of chemicals used in the U.S. for which safety information isn’t known. Unilever and L’Oréal hope the strategy will reduce use of animal testing in the development of their products.

Jessica Sandler, senior director of the regulatory testing department at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, an activist group, notes that EPA already used computation models in its Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program. Sandler says she believes the Unilever collaboration will provide “valuable experience with these methods that is needed in order to eventually end the use of animals in painful chemical toxicity tests.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EPA updates plan to reduce animal testing
US EPA and Unilever aim to advance nonanimal toxicity tests
Levi’s, Nike, and others join to screen textile chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE