2015 Midwest Regional Meeting

FALL GATHERING Credit: Courtesy of Missouri Western State University

The Kansas City Section will host the 50th Midwest Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society (MWRM 2015) on the campus of Missouri Western State University, in St. Joseph, from Wednesday, Oct. 21, through Saturday, Oct. 24.

The general chair of the meeting is Michael Ducey, and the program chair is Shauna Hiley, both of Missouri Western State University. Please visit the MWRM 2015 website, mwrm2015.sites.acs.org, for program details as well as registration and hotel information.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM

The technical program will include more than 350 presentations.

MRWM at a glance ◾ Dates: Oct. 21–24

◾ Location: Missouri Western State University

◾ Information contacts: Michael Ducey, general chair, ducey@missouriwestern.edu; Shauna Hiley, program chair, hiley@missouriwestern.edug; and Greg Claycomb, awards chair, greg.claycomb@park.edu ◾ Website: mwrm2015.sites.acs.org

The meeting will begin on Wednesday evening with a Sci-Mix poster session, a reception, and a special celebration of the 50th anniversary of MWRM.

The meeting will include general oral sessions in analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry; biochemistry; chemical education; and materials/polymer science, along with poster sessions throughout the day on Thursday and Friday.

A number of symposia are scheduled. These include “Advances in Computational Chemistry,” “Advances in Drug Delivery,” “Advances in Drug Discovery,” and “Biochemical Structure & Function.” There will also be two special symposia, “Laboratory Safety Training” and “NSF Programs that Support Undergraduate Education.”

There will also be additional programing specifically for undergraduate students. On Wednesday evening, students may attend a panel discussion on careers in chemistry. On Thursday, additional career-related events will include the “Finding Your Pathway” workshop and individual résumé reviews. On Friday, there will be an undergraduate research poster session, followed by a networking lunch and graduate recruiting fair. Students interested in chemical education can attend the high school teacher workshop from 9 AM to noon on Saturday, Oct. 24.

WORKSHOPS

Several workshops are scheduled during the meeting. On Thursday morning, the ACS Department of Career & Professional Advancement will offer the “Finding Your Pathway” workshop, which covers four career pathways available to chemical professionals: higher education, industry, government, and entrepreneurship.

On Friday, the “Essential Information for the Chemical Hygiene Officer” workshop is an all-day event. This workshop will present a detailed analysis of the chemical hygiene officer position in both large and small-scale facilities in both industry and academia.

Other workshops include “Applications of Neural Networks in the Drug Discovery Process” and a high school teacher workshop. Register on the website, but note that space may be limited.

EXHIBITION

The exhibit hall will be open on Wednesday from 7 to 9 PM, Thursday from 8 AM to 5 PM, and Friday from 8 AM to noon. The exhibition provides attendees with opportunities to learn about the latest products and services on the market. It also gives undergraduate students considering graduate school an opportunity to meet with representatives from regional chemistry and biochemistry graduate programs.

AWARDS

An awards banquet and special symposium will take place on Thursday evening, where the following awards will be presented: the Midwest Award, the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Midwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Midwest Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, and the Partners for Progress & Prosperity Award.

SPECIAL EVENTS

On Oct. 23, there will be a Mole Day lunch from noon to 1 PM, with a special appearance by the ACS mole. Graduate recruiters will be on hand to meet with students interested in graduate programs at sponsor institutions. There will be a chemistry demonstration show on Friday evening to close out the Mole Day celebrations.

REGISTRATION AND LODGING

Early-bird registration for the meeting ends at 11:59 PM CDT on Sept. 30, but you can register at the on-site rate through the end of the meeting.