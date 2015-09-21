Rocky Road For Roundup

September 21, 2015 Cover
Volume 93, Issue 37
Resistant weeds, fears of health effects drive market for alternatives to widely used herbicide
Cover image:
Credit:
Resistant weeds, fears of health effects drive market for alternatives to widely used herbicide
Some nuclear magnetic resonance instruments shrink, even as the more complex ones get larger
To mark last month’s independence day celebrations, C&EN looks back at the country’s struggles
Study showing how a sea slug chemically sniffs out its seaweed prey highlights the emerging field of marine chemical ecology
A suit between two chemical giants may help rewrite the patent rules for everybody
The U.S. Air Force turns to computational methods to find new materials to replace metal in its aircraft
Inorganic Chemistry: Partial nitrogen-atom transfer provides a new synthetic tool for making single-molecule magnets