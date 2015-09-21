Advertisement

09337-cover-openercxd.jpg
09337-cover-openercxd.jpg
September 21, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 37

Resistant weeds, fears of health effects drive market for alternatives to widely used herbicide

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 93 | Issue 37
All Issues

Food Science

Rocky Road For Roundup

Resistant weeds, fears of health effects drive market for alternatives to widely used herbicide

A Renaissance For NMRs, Big And Small

Some nuclear magnetic resonance instruments shrink, even as the more complex ones get larger

How Singapore Developed Its Chemical Enterprise

To mark last month’s independence day celebrations, C&EN looks back at the country’s struggles

  • Environment

    Chemical Communication Under The Sea

    Study showing how a sea slug chemically sniffs out its seaweed prey highlights the emerging field of marine chemical ecology

  • Policy

    Polymer Case Means More Precise Patents

    A suit between two chemical giants may help rewrite the patent rules for everybody

  • Materials

    Building Lighter, Faster Military Aircraft

    The U.S. Air Force turns to computational methods to find new materials to replace metal in its aircraft

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Iron + Vanadium Share A Magnetic Moment

Inorganic Chemistry: Partial nitrogen-atom transfer provides a new synthetic tool for making single-molecule magnets

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

