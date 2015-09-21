ACS GCI Pharmaceutical Roundtable Presents Awards

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute’s Pharmaceutical Roundtable has awarded grants for green chemistry research that could lead to significant environmental benefits and have immediate application within the pharmaceutical industry. The roundtable brings global industry leaders together to catalyze the beneficial implementation of green chemistry and engineering.
Paul Chirik of Princeton University was awarded $100,000 for his research on non-precious-metal catalysts. Daniel Weix of the University of Rochester received $50,000 for similar research. Research partners Matthias Beller of the Leibniz Institute for Catalysis at the University of Rostock, in Germany, and Elisabetta Alberico of the Institute of Biomolecular Chemistry, in Italy, won $50,000 to research greener reduction of amides.
