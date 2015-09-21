Akzo Secures Sustainable Steam

AkzoNobel has signed a 12-year contract to buy steam for its local chemical operations from Eneco, which operates a plant in Delfzijl, the Netherlands. The facility converts reclaimed wood into electricity and recently got the go-ahead to also supply steam. Akzo says the setup will reduce its CO2 emissions by 100,000 metric tons per year, the same as 12,500 households. Supply of the biomass-derived steam is set to begin in December 2016.
