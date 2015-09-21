AstraZeneca Buys Plant From Amgen

AstraZeneca has bought a bulk biologics manufacturing facility in Boulder, Colo., from Amgen. The plant had been up for sale as part of a cost-saving program under way at Amgen. AstraZeneca anticipates returning up to 400 skilled jobs to the site. It will first add staff to support refurbishment and infrastructure improvements, with commercial production to begin by late 2017. Biologics make up 50% of AstraZeneca’s development pipeline, and the plant will double the company’s biologics manufacturing capacity in the U.S. It is also expanding capacity in Maryland and Sweden.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter