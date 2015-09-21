Barry Trost Is Pauling Medalist

Barry M. Trost, Tamaki Professor of Humanities & Sciences at Stanford University, is the recipient of the 2015 Linus Pauling Medal, given jointly by the ACS Portland, Puget Sound, and Oregon Sections in recognition of outstanding contributions to chemistry in the spirit of Linus Pauling, a native of the Pacific Northwest.
Trost is a pioneer in organic chemistry whose work on palladium-catalyzed substitution reactions blazed new pathways to complex molecules with applications in medicine and biology. Notably, the Tsuji-Trost reaction and the Trost ligand are named after him.
Trost is also known for advancing the concept of atom economy and the use of transition-metal catalysts for orchestrating complex molecule formation in a chemically economical fashion.
