Celgene, Nurix Target Ubiquitin Proteasome

The big biotech firm Celgene will work with San Francisco-based Nurix to develop small molecules that function through the ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS) to modulate protein homeostatis. Potential applications are in oncology, inflammation, and immunology. Celgene will pay Nurix $150 million up front and up to $405 million in milestone and other payments. Nurix CEO Arthur T. Sands calls Celgene the “preeminent” company working in UPS-targeting therapies.
