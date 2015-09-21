Chemtrail Paper Trail

Conspiracy theories thrive on official denial. The editorial “A Chemical Conspiracy” (C&EN, June 29, page 3) describes chemtrails correctly as an approximately 20-year-old view that governments are experimenting on us. You correctly attribute this to a conspiracy theory, yet I know people who hold fast to this view. When I’m being polite, I tell them they’re nuts. Your dismissal of their view because various governmental agencies deny chemtrails exist, however, is silly.
Show me just one chemtrail believer who is persuaded by your editorial, and I’ll withdraw my assertion that it is a well-meaning waste of ink.
William Eykamp
Arlington, Mass.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter