DIC Opens U.S. Algae Research Center

Japan’s DIC has opened a $2 million algae research center at its U.S. spirulina algae subsidiary, Earthrise Nutritionals, in Calipatria, Calif. The facility will conduct a broad range of activities, from the development of algae extracts for use in health foods to the identification of efficient growing techniques for algae that can be used in biofuels. A spirulina producer since the 1970s, DIC farms algae both in California as well as on the island of Hainan in southern China.
