Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Iron + Vanadium Share A Magnetic Moment

Inorganic Chemistry: Partial nitrogen-atom transfer provides a new synthetic tool for making single-molecule magnets

by Stephen K. Ritter
September 21, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Chemists studying an iron nitride complex known for its ability to transfer nitrogen atoms to organic substrates have discovered that the complex can also be used to partially transfer nitrogen to another metal complex. Besides adding a new dimension to metal nitride chemistry, the resulting nitride-bridged bimetallic complex can function as a single-molecule magnet (Inorg. Chem. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acs.inorgchem.5b01455). Single-molecule magnets, or SMMs, are paramagnetic species that retain their magnetization after being exposed to an applied magnetic field. Although SMMs are stand-alone molecules, they behave like classical bulk magnets. Scientists are interested in SMMs for high-density information storage and quantum computing applications. The researchers led by Jeremy M. Smith of Indiana University and Rodolphe Clérac of the National Center for Scientific Research’s Paul Pascal Research Center at the University of Bordeaux, in France, made the new SMM (shown) by combining an iron(IV) tris(carbene)­borate nitride complex with a vanadium(III) mesityl complex. Structural analysis and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy revealed that the partial transfer reaction is a two-electron process resulting in nitrogen bridging iron(II) and vanadium(V) ions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Researchers create first solid with Be–Be bond
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists triple down on metal helicates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A New Sulfide In Town

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE