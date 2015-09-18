Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Photoredox Catalysis Activates Aryl C–H Bonds In Amination Reaction

Organic Synthesis: Site-selective reaction provides a general path to wide range of aryl amines

by Bethany Halford
September 18, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Nicewicz and coworkers were able to site-selectively tack a pyrazole group onto the complex arene O-acetylcapsaicin.
Structure of O-acetylcapsaicin with a pyrazole group added.
Nicewicz and coworkers were able to site-selectively tack a pyrazole group onto the complex arene O-acetylcapsaicin.

By combining two red-hot areas of organic chemistry—photoredox catalysis and C–H activation—chemists have discovered a method for transforming aryl C–H bonds into C–N bonds.

The site-selective amination, which links arenes to aromatic nitrogen heterocycles or ammonia, offers chemists an easy way to make derivatives of aromatic compounds. Such a transformation could be a boon for medicinal chemists and agrochemical makers.

Aromatic nitrogen heterocycles turn up in many biologically active compounds, explains David A. Nicewicz, a chemistry professor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, who spearheaded the research. The new reaction lets chemists make many different kinds of such molecules using one easy procedure that tolerates numerous functional groups (Science 2015, DOI: 10.1126/science.aac9895). “We think that this will be very valuable to medicinal chemists who are looking to make different derivatives of a lead compound,” Nicewicz says.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lars Sahl
Nicholas E. Tay (from left), Kaila A. Margrey, Nicewicz, and Romero stand before the blue light used in their photoredox catalysis reaction.
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, chemists Nicholas Tay, Kaila Margrey, David Nicewicz and Nathan Romero (left to right) stand in front of a blue LED for photoredox catalysis.
Credit: Lars Sahl
Nicholas E. Tay (from left), Kaila A. Margrey, Nicewicz, and Romero stand before the blue light used in their photoredox catalysis reaction.

This isn’t the only way to transform aryl C–H bonds into C–N bonds, but the reaction offers several advantages over previously reported methods. Unlike in metal-catalyzed aminations, there’s no need to add or remove templating groups to the arene. Also, the arene, which can often be time-consuming to prepare, doesn’t need to be used in excess, as it does in arene aminations that use hypervalent iodine reagents.

The new amination reaction also has the advantage of being site-specific, selectively tacking the nitrogen onto the position para to electron-donating groups on the arene in most cases. The transformation also can be performed late in a synthetic sequence, allowing researchers to add amines onto complex arenes.

To run the reaction, chemists simply mix an arene with either an aromatic nitrogen heterocycle, such as imidazole or pyrazole, or an ammonia equivalent, such as ammonium carbamate, in the presence of an acridinium catalyst and the cocatalyst 2,2,6,6-tetramethylpiperidine-1-oxyl (TEMPO). Then the chemists simply irradiate the system with blue light in the presence of oxygen.

The addition of the TEMPO cocatalyst—an idea of coauthor Nathan A. Romero—turned out to be key to getting the reaction to work well, Nicewicz tells C&EN. The chemists think the TEMPO is abstracting a hydrogen atom at a critical stage to form the aromatized product. “TEMPO is an oxygen-centered stable radical,” Nicewicz explains. “Oftentimes, it absolutely stops radical reactions dead in their tracks. But here it turns out to be the catalyst.” Although it’s not the first example of TEMPO behaving this way, he says, “it’s not the first thing you’d grab off the shelf as a cocatalyst for a radical-type reaction.”

Tehshik Yoon, an expert in photoredox catalysis at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, says, “This is a really great result, both from a synthetic perspective and a fundamental photocatalytic perspective.”

He is particularly interested in how the reagents combine so productively, noting that there are many reasons why this reaction shouldn’t work. The methodology “offers an elegant, nonobvious design for a really powerful catalyst system,” he says. “It makes you reimagine what might be possible in a photocatalytic system.”

JUST RIGHT
Reaction scheme showing nonmetallic catalytic C–H amination.
Although there are eight aromatic C–H bonds in this arene substrate, the reaction transforms just one of them.

This article has been translated into Spanish by Divulgame.org and can be found here.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boronate rearrangement gets an enantioselective makeover
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Alcohols swapped with aromatics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How to add a carbonyl to a molecule using carbon monoxide and light

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE