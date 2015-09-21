Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Putting A Lid On Nuclear Waste

September 21, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

“Privatizing Nuclear Waste Storage” by Jessica Morrison explored the idea that for-profit companies want to make money storing high-level nuclear waste in New Mexico and western Texas (C&EN, July 13, page 21). Supportive comments were at the front of the article; negative comments were reserved for the back. John Heaton’s comment that the people of New Mexico “want to help” store this waste is pure bull manure. Truth be told, he and his alliance want to make money.

If carefully designed, very expensive government facilities such as the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) cannot be trusted to safely store transuranic waste belowground, why should we ever believe moneymaking companies can do better?

The nuclear weapons and power industries have been constipated since they began generating waste. One wonders why, after 73 years, this radioactive waste is still being generated if there is no place to safely get rid of it? Moving this waste to off-site storage areas only encourages the generation of more radioactive waste. The for-profit storage proposed in the article is not the answer.

Sandia National Laboratories’ problem in Albuquerque, N.M., is an example of this nuclear constipation. The lab, partnered with the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED), is close to finalizing action on Sandia’s Mixed Waste Landfill dump. For 30 years, Sandia haphazardly dumped toxic (mercury, sodium, volatile organic compounds, polychlorinated biphenyls, etc.) and radioactive materials (remnants of Sandia reactor experiments plus lots of imported waste) in unlined pits.

Now, Sandia and NMED want to figuratively and literally cover up this dump Sandia has claimed is too dangerous to excavate using a carefully engineered dirt and rock cover. This dirt cap is their final solution (with “controls”)! They are anxious to continue the sad tradition of making New Mexico a national sacrifice zone without regard to the people or lands of New Mexico. Said differently, Sandia Corp., Lockheed Martin, and the Department of Energy do not want to spend the money for proper cleanup.

My suggestion is that the DOE weapons complex stop spending billions on nuclear weapons research and start spending that money remediating the nuclear waste it has generated over 70 years and researching how this toxic waste can be stored more safely. Also, taxing nuclear energy generation for DOE storage expenses would be a way to begin to reflect the true cost of nuclear energy generation. This expense is a form of taxpayer subsidy of the nuclear energy industry.

In my opinion, these nuclear industries and their apologists now represent a major threat to the national security of the country they claim to protect!

Willard Hunter
Albuquerque, N.M.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

More On Nuclear Waste Storage
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Interim Nuclear Waste Storage Plan Offered
'New Jolt For Nuclear Power'

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE