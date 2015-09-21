Scott Medal Awarded To Joanne Stubbe

JoAnne Stubbe, Novartis Professor of Chemistry & Biology at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the A. I. Scott Medal, sponsored by the ACS Texas A&M University Section and the department of chemistry at Texas A&M. Stubbe’s research has helped explain the mechanisms of some of nature’s most complex and important enzymes. Her most noted work defines how nature harnesses the reactivity of free radicals to carry out difficult chemistry with exquisite specificity.
The medal is named for A. Ian Scott, who is renowned for his work in biosynthetic investigation. Stubbe will be honored during a symposium and dinner at Texas A&M on Oct. 9. For more information about the symposium, e-mail Tadhg P. Begley at begley@chem.tamu.edu.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter