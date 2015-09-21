Solid-State Battery Firm Goes To Bosch

The German manufacturing giant Bosch has acquired Seeo, a Hayward, Calif.-based firm that is developing a solid-state lithium-ion battery for electric vehicles. The Seeo battery uses a nanostructured solid polymer instead of a conventional liquid electrolyte, which is typically flammable. The company claims its battery can access approximately twice the energy at the same weight compared with a liquid-based battery. By 2025, Bosch predicts, roughly 15% of all new cars will have at least a hybrid electric power train.
