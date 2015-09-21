Teva Grants Awarded

The winners of the 2015 Teva Pharmaceuticals Scholars grants are Amy M. Barrios and Ryan E. Looper of the University of Utah and Tehshik Yoon of the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
The grants program is administered by the ACS Office of Research Grants and funded by Teva Pharmaceuticals. The awards support academic scientists at Ph.D.-granting institutions in the U.S. who are within four years of their first tenure decision. Awardees receive $100,000 per year for three years to support research with potential or direct connections to medicinal chemistry.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter