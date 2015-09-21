... While Axalta Plans Coatings R&D Site

Axalta Coating Systems, the DuPont paint business sold to the Carlyle Group in 2013, plans to open a global innovation center at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia. The 175,000-sq-ft facility will house the firm’s R&D efforts as well as its technology partnerships with other firms. Expected to open in 2017, the center will eventually employ 190 people, Axalta says. Philadelphia’s Navy Yard is becoming something of a research hub: In June, WuXi AppTec said it was developing a scalable viral vector manufacturing facility in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania.
