Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Worms With A TiO2 Diet Spin Superstrong Silk﻿

Materials Science: Insects incorporate nanoparticles into fiber, making it stronger and more resistant to UV radiation

by Jyllian Kemsley
September 21, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Silk extruded by silkworms is a natural protein fiber prized for its strength and durability. But it’s not nature’s best biopolymer—spider silk is even stronger and able to stretch more before breaking, except it can’t easily be mass-produced. One way around this silky dilemma is to add titanium dioxide nanoparticles to the silkworm diet, reports a team led by Yaopeng Zhang of Donghua University, in China (ACS Sustainable Chem. Eng. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acssuschemeng.5b00749). Zhang and colleagues were inspired by previous reports on feeding silkworms dye-containing food to yield colored cocoons. They also rationalized that feeding silkworms an additive would be easier than further processing the silk fiber. The team fed silkworms a diet containing up to 4% TiO2 by weight. The silkworms excreted most of the TiO2, but some was incorporated into the creatures’ cocoons. The silk from a 1% TiO2 diet, containing 0.005% titanium by weight, outperformed unmodified silk on a strength test and was more resistant to degradation from UV radiation. Silk from a 2% diet performed similarly to unmodified silk, and silk from higher TiO2 diets performed worse.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Sustainable Chem. Eng.
Silk from silkworms fed a diet containing 1% TiO2 (silkworm and cocoons shown) outperformed unmodified silk.
Left, a silkworm in a petri dish, right, silkworm cocoons.
Credit: ACS Sustainable Chem. Eng.
Silk from silkworms fed a diet containing 1% TiO2 (silkworm and cocoons shown) outperformed unmodified silk.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Multilayer coating could fight bacterial growth on plastic dental devices﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New route to glowing and magnetic fabrics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Adidas kicks off spider silk shoes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE