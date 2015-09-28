… As AstraZeneca Crowdsources Too

AstraZeneca has opted to take part in a crowdsourcing cancer research initiative. The British drug firm will make data from more than 50 of its medicines available to the DREAM Challenge, where it can be accessed by partners, including the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, the European Bioinformatics Institute, and Sage Bionetworks. The goal of the effort is to explore combination cancer therapies through computational methodology. The DREAM program was launched in 2006 by researchers at Columbia University and IBM to study systems biology and translational medicine.
