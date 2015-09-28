Advertisement



September 28, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 38

As researchers learn more about the connection between our bacteria and our health, companies are trying to develop therapies that exploit it

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 93 | Issue 38
Drug Development

Harnessing The Hordes In The Microbiome

As researchers learn more about the connection between our bacteria and our health, companies are trying to develop therapies that exploit it

Microanalyzing 3-D Printed Metals

The technique can make intricate metal parts, but using them in demanding applications will require perfecting their microstructures

Brazilian Chemistry Hit Hard By Crisis

Economic and political turmoil has led to dramatic cuts in science funding

  • Business

    Making Big Bets In Pharma Services

    Three companies are pacing the contract manufacturing market with global investments and comprehensive offerings

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Drug Candidates Unveiled At ‘First-Time Disclosures’ Symposium In Boston

    ACS Meeting News: Structures designed to combat cancer and muscle weakness make their debut

  • Business

    France’s Tech Start-ups Surge In Number

    Uplift is welcome, but concerns rise about the transition to profitability

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

The Exposome Turns 10

ACS Meeting News: Researchers take stock of field, begin to look more broadly at the effects of a person’s environmental exposures

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Hot Air In The Restroom, Pee-Back Time

 

