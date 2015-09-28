Harnessing The Hordes In The Microbiome

September 28, 2015 Cover
Volume 93, Issue 38
As researchers learn more about the connection between our bacteria and our health, companies are trying to develop therapies that exploit it
The technique can make intricate metal parts, but using them in demanding applications will require perfecting their microstructures
Economic and political turmoil has led to dramatic cuts in science funding
Three companies are pacing the contract manufacturing market with global investments and comprehensive offerings
ACS Meeting News: Structures designed to combat cancer and muscle weakness make their debut
Uplift is welcome, but concerns rise about the transition to profitability
ACS Meeting News: Researchers take stock of field, begin to look more broadly at the effects of a person’s environmental exposures