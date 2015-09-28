BASF To Consolidate Catalyst Recycling

BASF plans to shut down its catalyst recycling and refining operations in Rome, Italy, and consolidate those activities at its Seneca, S.C., plant by the end of this year. BASF says its Cinderford, England, site will serve as a collection center for all European spent chemical catalysts going to Seneca. The Rome operation will continue to manufacture chemical catalysts and platinum group metal salts.
