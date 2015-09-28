Boehringer Tries Drug Crowdsourcing …

Boehringer Ingelheim and BioMed X say they used crowdsourcing to establish a team of scientists to identify new approaches for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The team will try to characterize the epigenetic regulators underlying COPD. The team will assemble at BioMed X’s center in Heidelberg, Germany, which sponsors early-career scientists to work on preclinical research projects.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter